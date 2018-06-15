ClariVest Asset Management LLC Buys New Stake in CBRE Group Inc (CBRE)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the first quarter worth approximately $143,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the first quarter worth approximately $239,000. Pettee Investors Inc. bought a new stake in CBRE Group during the first quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CBRE Group during the first quarter worth $245,000. 93.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

In related news, insider Robert E. Sulentic sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.84, for a total transaction of $234,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Lafitte sold 16,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.23, for a total transaction of $792,283.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 339,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,047,809.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,222 shares of company stock worth $1,371,056 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group traded up $0.34, reaching $48.64, during midday trading on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 2,691,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,056,230. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. CBRE Group Inc has a 52-week low of $34.38 and a 52-week high of $48.95.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 24.15% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that CBRE Group Inc will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CBRE. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on CBRE Group from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective (up from $56.00) on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Sunday, May 13th. Raymond James upgraded CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered CBRE Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.55.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.