Clean Energy Technologies (OTCMKTS:CETY) Releases Earnings Results

Clean Energy Technologies (OTCMKTS:CETY) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 21st. The company reported $0.00 EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter.

Shares of Clean Energy Technologies opened at $0.02 on Friday, according to Marketbeat. Clean Energy Technologies has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.03.

Clean Energy Technologies Company Profile

Clean Energy Technologies, Inc designs, builds, and markets clean energy products focused on energy efficiency. The company's principal product is the Clean Cycle, a generator that captures waste heat from various sources and turns it into electricity. It also offers a range of electrical, mechanical, and software engineering services; electronics manufacturing services; and supply chain management services.

