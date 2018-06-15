Clean Harbors Inc (CLH) Shares Bought by Sandler Capital Management

Sandler Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) by 262.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 85,970 shares during the quarter. Sandler Capital Management owned 0.21% of Clean Harbors worth $5,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Clean Harbors by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,286,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,220,000 after buying an additional 80,439 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Clean Harbors by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,825,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $153,150,000 after buying an additional 212,118 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Clean Harbors by 4.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,937,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,585,000 after buying an additional 82,370 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Clean Harbors by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,790,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,047,000 after buying an additional 836,475 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,197,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,883,000 after purchasing an additional 217,102 shares during the period. 94.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on CLH shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 5th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.89.

In related news, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 42,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total value of $2,195,165.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,056,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,712,533.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark G. Bouldin sold 2,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $129,476.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 146,518 shares of company stock worth $7,606,184. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CLH traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,089. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.55 and a beta of 1.07. Clean Harbors Inc has a 1 year low of $44.74 and a 1 year high of $58.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $749.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.88 million. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 1.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Clean Harbors Inc will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clean Harbors Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. It operates through Technical Services; Industrial and Field Services; Safety-Kleen; and Oil, Gas and Lodging Services segments. The company's Technical Services segment provides a range of hazardous material management services, including the packaging, collection, transportation, treatment, and disposal of hazardous and non-hazardous waste at its incinerator, landfill, wastewater, and other treatment facilities.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH).

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.