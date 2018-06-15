Cleveland BioLabs (CBLI) Given Daily News Impact Rating of -0.02

Press coverage about Cleveland BioLabs (NASDAQ:CBLI) has trended somewhat negative on Friday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Cleveland BioLabs earned a news impact score of -0.02 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the biotechnology company an impact score of 48.3845640083947 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of Cleveland BioLabs traded down $0.08, reaching $2.53, during midday trading on Friday, Marketbeat reports. 6,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,855. Cleveland BioLabs has a one year low of $2.24 and a one year high of $4.25.

Cleveland BioLabs (NASDAQ:CBLI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter. Cleveland BioLabs had a negative return on equity of 115.60% and a negative net margin of 578.89%.

Cleveland BioLabs Company Profile

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel approaches to activate the immune system and address various medical needs in the United States and Russia. Its proprietary platform of toll-like immune receptor activators (TLR) has applications in radiation mitigation, oncology immunotherapy, and vaccines.

