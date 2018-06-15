Cloudera (CLDR) PT Raised to $17.00 at Morgan Stanley

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, June 7th. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Cloudera from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cloudera from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cloudera from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Cloudera in a research note on Monday, May 7th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Cloudera from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cloudera currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.00.

NYSE:CLDR traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.04. The company had a trading volume of 33,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,212,647. Cloudera has a 52 week low of $12.57 and a 52 week high of $22.42. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 0.65.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 54.93% and a negative return on equity of 64.55%. The business had revenue of $102.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.52 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Cloudera will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cloudera news, Director Michael A. Stankey purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $324,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Olson sold 27,619 shares of Cloudera stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.17, for a total transaction of $391,361.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,714 shares of company stock worth $2,684,843 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLDR. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cloudera during the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cloudera during the 1st quarter valued at $138,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cloudera during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cloudera during the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Cloudera during the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. Institutional investors own 72.97% of the company’s stock.

About Cloudera

Cloudera, Inc provides platform for machine learning and analytics in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. Its platform delivers an integrated suite of capabilities for data management, machine learning, and analytics to customers for transforming their businesses.

