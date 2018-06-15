CM Finance (CMFN) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of CM Finance (NASDAQ:CMFN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CMFN. TheStreet raised shares of CM Finance from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CM Finance from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of CM Finance from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.75.

CMFN stock opened at $9.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. CM Finance has a 52-week low of $7.40 and a 52-week high of $10.45. The stock has a market cap of $134.18 million, a PE ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.20.

CM Finance (NASDAQ:CMFN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The investment management company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. CM Finance had a net margin of 54.18% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $8.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 million. sell-side analysts forecast that CM Finance will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th. CM Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CM Finance stock. Caxton Corp boosted its stake in CM Finance Inc (NASDAQ:CMFN) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,402 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 8,973 shares during the quarter. CM Finance makes up approximately 0.7% of Caxton Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Caxton Corp owned approximately 0.51% of CM Finance worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 50.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CM Finance Company Profile

CM Finance Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The Company is a specialty finance company that invests primarily in the debt of the United States middle-market companies. The Company’s primary investment objective is to maximize total return to stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation by investing in debt and related equity of privately held lower middle-market companies.

