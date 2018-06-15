CME Group Inc (CME) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.68 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) will announce earnings per share of $1.68 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for CME Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.79 and the lowest is $1.61. CME Group reported earnings per share of $1.23 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 36.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that CME Group will report full-year earnings of $6.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.60 to $6.96. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.85 to $7.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CME Group.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 111.45% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS.

CME has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.57.

In other CME Group news, Chairman Terrence A. Duffy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $3,220,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 94,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,244,446. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John W. Pietrowicz sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.02, for a total transaction of $402,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,957 shares in the company, valued at $5,628,776.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,635 shares of company stock worth $5,277,294 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Vista LLC purchased a new position in CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,876,000. Chesapeake Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $448,000. Suntrust Banks Inc. increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 125,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,904,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CME Group traded down $1.66, hitting $170.08, during trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. 46,437 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,584,525. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.65, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.55. CME Group has a 1 year low of $119.30 and a 1 year high of $174.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 8th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.70%.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural products, and metals.

