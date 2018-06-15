Federated Investors Inc. PA Sells 101,461 Shares of CME Group Inc (CME)

Federated Investors Inc. PA trimmed its position in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 87.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 101,461 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in CME Group were worth $2,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,695,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $538,556,000 after buying an additional 189,971 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its stake in CME Group by 672.4% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,773,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $405,099,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414,593 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in CME Group by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,201,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,505,000 after purchasing an additional 764,129 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in CME Group by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,196,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,759,000 after purchasing an additional 497,377 shares during the period. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its stake in CME Group by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,004,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,425,000 after purchasing an additional 234,845 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CME. BidaskClub raised shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.57.

NASDAQ:CME traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $169.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,652,690. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. CME Group Inc has a one year low of $119.30 and a one year high of $174.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.87 billion, a PE ratio of 35.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.55.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.01. CME Group had a net margin of 111.45% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that CME Group Inc will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 7th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.70%.

In related news, Director Ronald A. Pankau sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.51, for a total value of $42,877.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $610,404.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John W. Pietrowicz sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.02, for a total transaction of $402,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,628,776.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,885 shares of company stock valued at $5,320,171 in the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural products, and metals.

