Prudential Financial Inc. Has $14.40 Million Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 20.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 317,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 79,536 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.11% of CMS Energy worth $14,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Zions Bancorporation bought a new position in CMS Energy during the first quarter worth $119,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in CMS Energy by 271.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in CMS Energy during the first quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in CMS Energy during the first quarter worth $144,000. Institutional investors own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

CMS traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.08. The company had a trading volume of 4,199,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,908,909. CMS Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $40.48 and a 52 week high of $50.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.08.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. CMS Energy had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 4th were paid a $0.3575 dividend. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 3rd. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.90%.

CMS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Hilliard Lyons raised shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CMS Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price (up previously from $48.00) on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CMS Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.75.

In other news, VP Glenn P. Barba sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.85, for a total transaction of $468,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,506,742.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dhenuvakonda Rao Venkat sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total transaction of $46,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,480,324.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,611 shares of company stock valued at $817,617. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. It operates through three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel-fired plants, as well as renewable energy and nuclear sources.

