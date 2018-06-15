CNB Financial Corp (CCNE) Holdings Boosted by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in CNB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CCNE) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,101 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,574 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 1.20% of CNB Financial worth $5,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in CNB Financial in the first quarter valued at about $112,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in CNB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $129,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CNB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $178,000. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in CNB Financial in the first quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC boosted its position in CNB Financial by 66.8% in the first quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 20,395 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 8,170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joel E. Peterson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $60,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,751 shares in the company, valued at $234,157.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CCNE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of CNB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of CNB Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CNB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of CNB Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CNB Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Shares of CNB Financial opened at $30.80 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. CNB Financial Corp has a 1 year low of $22.46 and a 1 year high of $31.87. The company has a market cap of $467.74 million, a PE ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). CNB Financial had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $28.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.62 million. research analysts predict that CNB Financial Corp will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 31st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. CNB Financial’s payout ratio is 37.29%.

CNB Financial Company Profile

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. It accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

