CNH Industrial (CNHI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) will announce $0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for CNH Industrial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.19. CNH Industrial posted earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CNH Industrial will report full-year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.74. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.93. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CNH Industrial.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 27th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 1.56%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. CNH Industrial’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CNHI shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. TheStreet cut CNH Industrial from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (up previously from $13.40) on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on CNH Industrial in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.95.

Shares of CNH Industrial opened at $11.81 on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. CNH Industrial has a 52-week low of $10.78 and a 52-week high of $15.65. The company has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in CNH Industrial by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 101,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 28,622 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in CNH Industrial by 13.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,284,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,926,000 after buying an additional 149,108 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in CNH Industrial during the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in CNH Industrial during the fourth quarter worth $818,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd lifted its holdings in CNH Industrial by 481.1% during the fourth quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 36,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 29,904 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.29% of the company’s stock.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, and buses worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Agricultural Equipment, Construction Equipment, Commercial Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial Services.

