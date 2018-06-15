Codexis (CDXS) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CDXS. ValuEngine raised shares of Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Stephens began coverage on shares of Codexis in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $12.00 target price on shares of Codexis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.25.

Get Codexis alerts:

CDXS opened at $14.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.67. Codexis has a 1 year low of $4.55 and a 1 year high of $15.60. The company has a market capitalization of $787.96 million, a P/E ratio of -29.90 and a beta of -1.63.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Codexis had a negative return on equity of 87.65% and a negative net margin of 36.06%. The company had revenue of $14.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.50 million. equities research analysts anticipate that Codexis will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Codexis news, Director Bernard J. Kelley sold 10,206 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total transaction of $124,717.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP James Lalonde sold 10,000 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.09, for a total transaction of $130,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 220,066 shares in the company, valued at $2,880,663.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 222,842 shares of company stock worth $2,813,091. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Telemark Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Codexis by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 3,250,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,138,000 after buying an additional 1,200,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Codexis by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,672,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,320,000 after buying an additional 18,193 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Codexis by 25.0% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,302,979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,332,000 after buying an additional 460,578 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Codexis by 17.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,181,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,995,000 after buying an additional 179,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Codexis during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,544,000. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Codexis

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services.

Receive News & Ratings for Codexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.