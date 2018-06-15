Codexis, Inc. (CDXS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Stephens initiated coverage on Codexis in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright set a $12.00 price objective on Codexis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 12th. ValuEngine raised Codexis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Codexis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th.

Get Codexis alerts:

Shares of CDXS traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,814. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $787.96 million, a P/E ratio of -30.40 and a beta of -1.63. Codexis has a 1-year low of $4.55 and a 1-year high of $15.60.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $14.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.50 million. Codexis had a negative net margin of 36.06% and a negative return on equity of 87.65%. research analysts anticipate that Codexis will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP James Lalonde sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.09, for a total value of $130,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 220,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,880,663.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John J. Nicols sold 7,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total value of $110,627.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,079,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,576,250.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 222,842 shares of company stock valued at $2,813,091 over the last ninety days. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in Codexis during the first quarter worth $1,185,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in Codexis during the first quarter worth $386,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Codexis during the first quarter worth $349,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Codexis during the first quarter worth $7,544,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Codexis during the first quarter worth $138,000. 65.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Codexis Company Profile

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services.

Receive News & Ratings for Codexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.