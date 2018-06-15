Cognex Co. (CGNX) Shares Sold by Unio Capital LLC

Unio Capital LLC decreased its position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,250 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Cognex accounts for approximately 0.7% of Unio Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Unio Capital LLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Cognex by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 115,002 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,034,000 after purchasing an additional 33,221 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cognex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,910,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Cognex by 96.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,467,918 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $89,778,000 after purchasing an additional 720,589 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA raised its position in Cognex by 99.6% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 12,347 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 6,160 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Grove Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cognex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $398,000. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cognex alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on CGNX shares. BidaskClub lowered Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Raymond James raised Cognex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cognex from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.21.

Cognex opened at $45.78 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Cognex Co. has a twelve month low of $39.90 and a twelve month high of $72.99. The firm has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 31.57 and a beta of 1.57.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Cognex had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 21.56%. The business had revenue of $169.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 18th were issued a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 17th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.41%.

Cognex declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 15th that allows the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. The company offers machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, such as mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.