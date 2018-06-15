Federated Investors Inc. PA Has $2.34 Million Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH)

Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,089 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $2,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,957,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 56,615 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $4,021,000 after buying an additional 11,898 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,082,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 374,679 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $26,610,000 after buying an additional 86,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 134.5% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 813,904 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $65,519,000 after buying an additional 466,895 shares during the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTSH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Monday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Argus upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $81.80 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $95.00 price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.09.

In related news, EVP James Patrick Lennox sold 4,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.85, for a total value of $361,963.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $426,901.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 2,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.85, for a total value of $220,866.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,378 shares of company stock valued at $1,195,734. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions opened at $78.94 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.64. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 1 year low of $65.60 and a 1 year high of $85.10.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 7th. The information technology service provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.06. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 20.48%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 22nd were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.66%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers business, process, operations, and technology consulting services; application design and development, and systems integration services; application testing, consulting, and engineering services; and enterprise information management services.

