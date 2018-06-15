Collegium Pharmaceutical (COLL) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.14.

Collegium Pharmaceutical opened at $26.32 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The stock has a market capitalization of $908.05 million, a PE ratio of -10.66 and a beta of 0.73. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $29.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $63.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.92 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 78.22% and a negative return on equity of 72.87%. Collegium Pharmaceutical’s revenue was up 2835.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.79) earnings per share. analysts predict that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 79,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total transaction of $1,800,038.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 174,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,932,670.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael Thomas Heffernan sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total transaction of $3,790,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 441,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,163,022.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 278,179 shares of company stock valued at $6,855,531 over the last quarter. Insiders own 25.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth $2,529,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth $3,403,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,965,566 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,285,000 after purchasing an additional 79,466 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth $363,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 860,727 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,889,000 after purchasing an additional 316,694 shares during the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and tampering, including chewing, crushing, and/or dissolving.

