M. Edward Jr. Hoyle Buys 2,625 Shares of Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (CBAN) Stock

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) insider M. Edward Jr. Hoyle purchased 2,625 shares of Colony Bankcorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.08 per share, with a total value of $42,210.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,425.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

M. Edward Jr. Hoyle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 30th, M. Edward Jr. Hoyle purchased 13 shares of Colony Bankcorp stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.33 per share, with a total value of $212.29.

NASDAQ:CBAN opened at $16.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.76 million, a PE ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.38. Colony Bankcorp, Inc. has a one year low of $11.10 and a one year high of $19.50.

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.56 million during the quarter. Colony Bankcorp had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 12.04%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 1st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBAN. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 58,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 4,627 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Colony Bankcorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,047,000. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L raised its stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 554,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,098,000 after acquiring an additional 4,809 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.03% of the company’s stock.

About Colony Bankcorp

Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Colony Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. The company also offers loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

