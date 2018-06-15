Colony Bankcorp, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (CBAN)

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 4th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 1st.

Colony Bankcorp opened at $16.70 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $133.76 million, a P/E ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.38. Colony Bankcorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.10 and a fifty-two week high of $19.50.

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.56 million during the quarter. Colony Bankcorp had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 12.04%.

In related news, insider M. Edward Jr. Hoyle bought 2,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.08 per share, for a total transaction of $42,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,425.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have acquired 3,745 shares of company stock worth $60,187 over the last 90 days. 5.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Colony Bankcorp Company Profile

Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Colony Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. The company also offers loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

