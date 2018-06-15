ColossusXT Trading 27.5% Lower This Week (COLX)

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. One ColossusXT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. In the last week, ColossusXT has traded 27.5% lower against the dollar. ColossusXT has a total market cap of $16.95 million and approximately $16,857.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $258.04 or 0.04003730 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00021490 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00008862 BTC.

PACcoin ($PAC) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000095 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00001126 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001731 BTC.

ATMChain (ATM) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000035 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00009187 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00051656 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00005202 BTC.

ColossusXT Coin Profile

ColossusXT (COLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 10,985,741,996 coins and its circulating supply is 10,926,208,616 coins. The official website for ColossusXT is colossuscoinxt.org. ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin. The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ColossusXT

ColossusXT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ColossusXT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ColossusXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

