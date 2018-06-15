EULAV Asset Management Sells 5,000 Shares of Comcast Co. (CMCSA)

EULAV Asset Management lowered its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,000 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 135,451,128 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,628,365,000 after acquiring an additional 8,022,739 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 53,054,928 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,041,312,000 after acquiring an additional 432,491 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,255,602 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,968,535,000 after acquiring an additional 567,282 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,256,110 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,318,175,000 after acquiring an additional 6,467,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 33,885,075 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,357,097,000 after acquiring an additional 892,457 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Macquarie lowered shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, March 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.57.

In related news, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total value of $67,319.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,026. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Arthur R. Block sold 10,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total transaction of $364,036.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,418 shares in the company, valued at $2,860,648.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,900 shares of company stock worth $1,049,962 over the last three months. 1.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Comcast traded up $0.06, hitting $33.88, during trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat. The stock had a trading volume of 52,954,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,245,787. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $30.43 and a 12 month high of $44.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $150.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.19.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $22.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.74 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 26.79% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.89%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, and Theme Parks segments. The Cable Communications segment offers video, high-speed Internet, and voice, as well as security and automation services to residential and business customers under the XFINITY brand.

