Comcast Co. (CMCSA) is Guardian Investment Management’s 4th Largest Position

Guardian Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 577.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,112 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,612 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up approximately 4.8% of Guardian Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Guardian Investment Management’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $650,219,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Comcast by 7,838.2% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,694,977 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $428,334,000 after purchasing an additional 10,560,249 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Comcast by 6.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 135,451,128 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,628,365,000 after purchasing an additional 8,022,739 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Comcast by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 323,455,630 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $11,052,476,000 after purchasing an additional 7,922,120 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Comcast by 24.1% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 37,387,405 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,277,535,000 after purchasing an additional 7,257,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CMCSA. BidaskClub downgraded Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Macquarie downgraded Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Comcast from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Comcast in a research report on Monday, March 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.57.

CMCSA traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,657,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,868,710. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $30.43 and a twelve month high of $44.00. The firm has a market cap of $150.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.19.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 26.79%. The company had revenue of $22.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 2nd. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 36.89%.

In other Comcast news, EVP Arthur R. Block sold 2,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total transaction of $87,967.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,242,372.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total value of $67,319.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,026. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,900 shares of company stock worth $1,049,962 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, and Theme Parks segments. The Cable Communications segment offers video, high-speed Internet, and voice, as well as security and automation services to residential and business customers under the XFINITY brand.

