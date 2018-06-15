Brinker Capital Inc. Purchases 6,417 Shares of Comcast Co. (CMCSA)

Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 145,817 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,417 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Miller Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the first quarter valued at about $417,000. South Dakota Investment Council increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 763.5% during the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 707,170 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $24,164,000 after acquiring an additional 625,270 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 14.0% during the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 46,884 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 5,764 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust boosted its position in Comcast by 10.9% in the first quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 94,395 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after buying an additional 9,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 9.2% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 53,702 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after buying an additional 4,513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,891 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total value of $67,319.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,026. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $52,598.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,900 shares of company stock worth $1,049,962 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comcast opened at $33.82 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $30.43 and a 1 year high of $44.00. The company has a market cap of $148.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 26.79%. The firm had revenue of $22.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.89%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen assumed coverage on Comcast in a research report on Monday, March 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Comcast from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Nomura dropped their target price on Comcast to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.57.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, and Theme Parks segments. The Cable Communications segment offers video, high-speed Internet, and voice, as well as security and automation services to residential and business customers under the XFINITY brand.

