Comcast Co. (CMCSA) Short Interest Up 6.0% in May

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 72,425,773 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the May 15th total of 68,311,681 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,818,114 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other Comcast news, EVP Arthur R. Block sold 10,870 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Friday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total value of $364,036.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,860,648.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,891 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Monday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total transaction of $67,319.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,026. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,900 shares of company stock worth $1,049,962. 1.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 474.2% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Santori & Peters Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Macquarie lowered shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, March 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.57.

Comcast opened at $33.82 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Comcast has a 12-month low of $30.43 and a 12-month high of $44.00. The firm has a market cap of $148.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Comcast had a net margin of 26.79% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The firm had revenue of $22.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Comcast will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.89%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, and Theme Parks segments. The Cable Communications segment offers video, high-speed Internet, and voice, as well as security and automation services to residential and business customers under the XFINITY brand.

