Comerica Bank Has $2.14 Million Stake in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 946 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Middleby were worth $2,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truewealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Middleby in the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Middleby during the fourth quarter worth approximately $176,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Middleby during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Middleby during the fourth quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC bought a new stake in Middleby during the fourth quarter worth $258,000.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MIDD. ValuEngine downgraded Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. TheStreet cut Middleby from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Middleby from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $149.00 target price on Middleby and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Middleby has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIDD traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $106.62. The stock had a trading volume of 371,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,980. Middleby Corp has a 1 year low of $98.06 and a 1 year high of $138.89. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.21). Middleby had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $584.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $598.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Middleby Corp will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers cooking and warming equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

