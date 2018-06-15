Comerica Bank Boosts Position in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,537 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 913 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.11% of Plexus worth $2,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Plexus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in shares of Plexus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plexus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $232,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Plexus by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in Plexus during the fourth quarter worth $420,000. 96.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PLXS stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.33. 375,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,854. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 0.84. Plexus Corp. has a 52-week low of $49.20 and a 52-week high of $66.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. The firm had revenue of $699.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.05 million. Plexus had a positive return on equity of 10.96% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Plexus Corp. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Plexus declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 20th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Plexus news, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total transaction of $112,518.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,343.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Drury sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total value of $293,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,500 shares in the company, valued at $791,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PLXS. BidaskClub upgraded Plexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. ValuEngine raised Plexus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded Plexus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 target price on Plexus and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers product conceptualization solutions; and product design and value-engineering solutions, including program management, feasibility studies, specification development for product features and functionality, circuit design, field programmable gate array design, printed circuit board layout, embedded software design, mechanical design, test specifications development and product verification testing, and automated production solutions and complex automation design.

