Comerica Bank Has $207,000 Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Comerica Bank cut its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 75.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,388 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,809 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Generac were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Generac by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 473,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,456,000 after acquiring an additional 21,343 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Generac by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in Generac during the fourth quarter worth about $883,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC increased its position in Generac by 139.0% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 64,310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,185,000 after acquiring an additional 37,400 shares during the period. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in Generac during the fourth quarter worth about $340,000. 97.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GNRC opened at $52.08 on Friday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.18 and a 1-year high of $53.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.55.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. Generac had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 45.91%. The company had revenue of $397.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.66 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total value of $1,008,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 903,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,539,978.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GNRC. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Generac from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Generac from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Canaccord Genuity set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Generac and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.73.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other engine powered products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

