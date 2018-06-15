Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) Holdings Lifted by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,564 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.09% of Cogent Communications worth $2,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new position in Cogent Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $263,000. HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $276,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Cogent Communications during the fourth quarter worth $281,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Cogent Communications during the fourth quarter worth $310,000. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CCOI traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.85. 459,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,450. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 140.53, a P/E/G ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -7.33. Cogent Communications Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $35.75 and a 1 year high of $54.85.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.15. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 1.72%. The company had revenue of $128.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Cogent Communications Holdings Inc will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 17th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 16th. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 547.37%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CCOI. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Cogent Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank cut Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Cogent Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Cogent Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Cogent Communications from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Cogent Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.82.

In other news, VP Raymond B. Kummer sold 3,000 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total transaction of $158,010.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,959,324. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 1,000 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 43,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,182,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,500 shares of company stock worth $1,226,780 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.48% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access and Internet protocol communications services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, and Asia.

