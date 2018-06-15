Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 6th.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Comerica have outperformed the industry over the past six months. This is backed by the company's impressive earnings surprise history. It surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in each of the trailing four quarters. Comerica’s future prospects look promising as it improvised the financial targets for revenues and efficiency initiatives. It expects to deliver annual pre-tax income of about $270 million by the year-end 2018 through GEAR Up initiatives. Also, its steady capital deployment activities continue to enhance investors’ confidence. Further, lower tax rates and rising interest rates are likely to support Comerica's top line. However, escalating expenses and substantial exposure to commercial loans remain major concerns.”

Get Comerica alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CMA. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Comerica in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Comerica from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Comerica in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Comerica from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comerica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.52.

Comerica opened at $95.18 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Comerica has a one year low of $64.04 and a one year high of $102.66.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $793.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.59 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 24.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Comerica will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Comerica during the first quarter worth $111,000. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Comerica in the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Comerica in the 1st quarter valued at $153,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Comerica in the 1st quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Comerica by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Business Bank, the Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management, and loan syndication services to middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Comerica (CMA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.