UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Holdings Trimmed by Comerica Securities Inc.

Comerica Securities Inc. lowered its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 27.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,259 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,940 shares during the quarter. Comerica Securities Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 15,333.3% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 463 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $129,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 461.9% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 826 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group traded up $0.65, reaching $255.98, during trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,724,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,507,938. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1 year low of $180.38 and a 1 year high of $256.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $55.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.90 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 22.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 12.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 6th that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the healthcare conglomerate to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 15th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 29.79%.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.36, for a total value of $2,243,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,771,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,399,220.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.82, for a total transaction of $3,732,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,746,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,572,341.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,202 shares of company stock valued at $9,536,859. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UNH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, March 9th. ValuEngine upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $260.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Twenty-eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.28.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

