Comet Industries Ltd (CMU) Insider Buys C$350,000.00 in Stock

Comet Industries Ltd (CVE:CMU) insider Primex Investments Ltd. bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$3.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$350,000.00.

Primex Investments Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Comet Industries alerts:

On Friday, May 18th, Primex Investments Ltd. bought 2,000 shares of Comet Industries stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$3.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$7,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 16th, Primex Investments Ltd. bought 49,500 shares of Comet Industries stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$3.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$171,765.00.

Comet Industries stock opened at C$3.50 on Friday. Comet Industries Ltd has a 52 week low of C$2.50 and a 52 week high of C$3.55.

About Comet Industries

Comet Industries Ltd. holds, manages, and rents land and a commercial building located at the corner of Carrall and Powell Streets in the Gastown area of Vancouver, Canada. It also acquires, holds, and explores copper, gold, silver, and other mineral properties. The company holds a 40% working interest in the Iron Mask property with five crown granted mineral claims covering approximately 76.9 hectares located in Kamloops, British Columbia.

Receive News & Ratings for Comet Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comet Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.