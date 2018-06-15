Comet Tops 1-Day Volume of $349.00 (CMT)

Comet (CURRENCY:CMT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 15th. One Comet coin can currently be bought for about $0.0538 or 0.00000819 BTC on exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. In the last week, Comet has traded 31.2% lower against the dollar. Comet has a total market cap of $46,998.00 and approximately $349.00 worth of Comet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DNotes (NOTE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00026178 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded up 209% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GoldCoin (GLD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00001425 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00016356 BTC.

CampusCoin (CMPCO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002957 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0965 or 0.00001469 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000190 BTC.

About Comet

Comet (CMT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 1st, 2016. Comet’s total supply is 872,830 coins. The official website for Comet is cometcoin.com. Comet’s official Twitter account is @cometcoin.

Buying and Selling Comet

Comet can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Comet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Comet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Comet using one of the exchanges listed above.

