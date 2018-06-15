Swiss National Bank Has $10.03 Million Stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 167,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.16% of Commerce Bancshares worth $10,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBSH. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 35,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 564,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,513,000 after buying an additional 56,974 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $312,000. First Quadrant L P CA grew its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 418,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,376,000 after buying an additional 56,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 26,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. 64.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBSH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Commerce Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Commerce Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.70.

In related news, CEO David W. Kemper sold 8,414 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total transaction of $530,670.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,878,281.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jonathan M. Kemper sold 46,030 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $3,005,759.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 993,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,867,583.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 61,894 shares of company stock valued at $4,006,330. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

CBSH stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,105,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,908. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.90 and a twelve month high of $67.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.67.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The firm had revenue of $312.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. equities analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 8th will be given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 7th. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.94%.

Commerce Bancshares Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online, mobile, and telephone banking services.

