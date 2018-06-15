CommerceHub (CHUBA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

CommerceHub (NASDAQ:CHUBA) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of CommerceHub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of CommerceHub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CommerceHub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of CommerceHub from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, First Analysis downgraded shares of CommerceHub from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th.

CHUBA opened at $22.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $992.64 million, a P/E ratio of 61.43, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of -0.68. CommerceHub has a twelve month low of $16.43 and a twelve month high of $24.53.

CommerceHub (NASDAQ:CHUBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $26.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.99 million. CommerceHub had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 37.92%. equities analysts anticipate that CommerceHub will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in CommerceHub by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 41,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 15,513 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in CommerceHub by 15,716.7% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 50,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 49,979 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in CommerceHub by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 206,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,530,000 after acquiring an additional 59,303 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in CommerceHub by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 10,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CommerceHub in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $783,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

About CommerceHub

CommerceHub, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based e-commerce fulfillment and marketing solutions for large retailers, consumer brands, and marketplaces primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides assortment expansion solutions, which enable its retailer customers to communicate electronically with their drop-ship suppliers; and demand channel solutions that allow sellers to upload their entire product catalog to platform and then transform and syndicate that product catalog to a range of e-commerce demand channels to facilitate consumer demand generation.

