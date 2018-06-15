Community Health Systems (CYH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 4,694,554 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 69% from the previous session’s volume of 2,784,095 shares.The stock last traded at $4.41 and had previously closed at $4.41.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CYH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $5.00 target price on shares of Community Health Systems and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Community Health Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 19th. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of Community Health Systems in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Community Health Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Community Health Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.87.

The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -19.76. The firm has a market cap of $508.22 million, a PE ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.60.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.27. Community Health Systems had a negative net margin of 15.70% and a negative return on equity of 36.38%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Community Health Systems will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Community Health Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 882.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 37,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 33,308 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Community Health Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $162,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Community Health Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Community Health Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $199,000. 98.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Community Health Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

