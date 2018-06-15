Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Position Lowered by Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA reduced its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 26.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,987 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,048 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHKP. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $100,959,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 7.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,411,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,232,978,000 after purchasing an additional 810,803 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 29.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,121,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,726,000 after purchasing an additional 477,013 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,191,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,464,000 after purchasing an additional 391,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 77.1% in the fourth quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 732,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,921,000 after purchasing an additional 318,864 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.10% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies opened at $99.94 on Friday, according to Marketbeat. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $93.76 and a 12-month high of $119.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.64.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 43.15%. The firm had revenue of $452.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.13 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $110.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $113.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.05.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

