Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Shares Sold by Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA decreased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 239,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 26,470 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $15,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 104,293,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,391,093,000 after acquiring an additional 4,945,515 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 14,302,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $876,482,000 after acquiring an additional 3,456,300 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 10,932,722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $669,957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,573,967 shares in the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 6,901,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $422,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 109.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,797,167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $171,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,723 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal acquired 4,770 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.40 per share, for a total transaction of $249,948.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,614.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $58.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.43 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $51.56 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.84.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb opened at $53.63 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 52-week low of $49.96 and a 52-week high of $70.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 37.56% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 6th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.16%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in the various therapeutic classes, such as oncology; cardiovascular; immunoscience; and virology, including human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection.

