Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Has $353,000 Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 156.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank raised its stake in Lam Research by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 3,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in Lam Research by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its stake in Lam Research by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 25,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,168,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Timothy Archer sold 16,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.41, for a total value of $3,669,649.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin B. Anstice sold 25,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.83, for a total value of $5,120,617.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 79,104 shares of company stock valued at $16,755,246. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LRCX. BidaskClub upgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Vetr cut Lam Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.39 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 12th. FBN Securities started coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.66.

Shares of LRCX opened at $181.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $139.24 and a 1 year high of $234.88.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 41.13% and a net margin of 18.32%. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.10 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 17.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 6th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 5th. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 44.09%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers thin film deposition products, including SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; ALTUS systems to deposit conformal atomic layer films for tungsten metallization applications; VECTOR plasma-enhanced chemical vapor deposition (CVD) and atomic layer deposition systems to deposit oxides, nitrides, and carbides for hardmasks, multiple patterning films, anti-reflective layers, multi-layer stack films, and diffusion barriers; and Striker atomic layer deposition systems that deliver conformal dielectric films for spacer-based patterning and liner applications in various advanced memory and logic structures.

