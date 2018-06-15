Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Sells 1,370 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lowered its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,370 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $20,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,166,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,181,000 after acquiring an additional 203,283 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,833,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,288,000 after purchasing an additional 25,116 shares during the last quarter. Ffcm LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 178,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,264,000 after purchasing an additional 11,876 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 127,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PG. ValuEngine lowered Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Barclays set a $84.00 price target on Procter & Gamble and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.85.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Ciserani Giovanni sold 12,034 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $931,551.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,881,629.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gary A. Coombe sold 1,529 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total value of $113,528.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at $388,698.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,938 shares of company stock worth $1,604,483. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble opened at $75.99 on Friday, according to Marketbeat. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.91. Procter & Gamble Co has a twelve month low of $70.73 and a twelve month high of $94.67. The firm has a market cap of $195.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.58.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 19th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 15.17%. The company had revenue of $16.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Beauty segment offers hair care products, including conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments; and skin and personal care products, such as antiperspirant and deodorant, personal cleansing, and skin care products.

