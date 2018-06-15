Comparing ARRIS International (ARRS) & NTT Docomo (DCM)

ARRIS International (NASDAQ: ARRS) and NTT Docomo (NYSE:DCM) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Dividends

NTT Docomo pays an annual dividend of $0.39 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. ARRIS International does not pay a dividend. NTT Docomo pays out 24.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk and Volatility

ARRIS International has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NTT Docomo has a beta of 0.1, indicating that its share price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for ARRIS International and NTT Docomo, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ARRIS International 0 3 4 0 2.57 NTT Docomo 1 2 0 0 1.67

ARRIS International presently has a consensus price target of $33.43, indicating a potential upside of 27.79%. Given ARRIS International’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe ARRIS International is more favorable than NTT Docomo.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ARRIS International and NTT Docomo’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ARRIS International $6.61 billion 0.74 $92.02 million $2.43 10.77 NTT Docomo $42.41 billion 2.24 $6.07 billion $1.62 15.80

NTT Docomo has higher revenue and earnings than ARRIS International. ARRIS International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NTT Docomo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.6% of ARRIS International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of NTT Docomo shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of ARRIS International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ARRIS International and NTT Docomo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARRIS International 1.77% 16.38% 6.90% NTT Docomo 15.25% 12.38% 9.34%

Summary

ARRIS International beats NTT Docomo on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

ARRIS International Company Profile

ARRIS International plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides entertainment, communications, and networking technology and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Customer Premises Equipment, Network & Cloud, and Enterprise Networks. The Customer Premises Equipment segment offers digital subscriber lines and cable modems, broadband gateways, set-top boxes, and video gateways. The Network & Cloud segment provides cable modem termination system, converged cable access platform, passive optical network, service provider and programmer equipment, Ad insertion technologies, and equipment in the ground or on transmission poles, as well as equipment used to initiate the distribution of content-carrying signals. This segment also offers technical support and professional services; software products that enable providers to deliver content and advertising services; network management products that collect information from the broadband network; and customer experience management solutions, as well as network surveillance and issue correlation software and services. The Enterprise Networks segment provides wired Ethernet switches; and indoor, outdoor, and special-purpose Wi-Fi access points, as well as accessories, such as antennas. This segment also offers SmartCell Insight, a big data Wi-Fi analytics and reporting platform; ZonePlanner, a Wi-Fi planning and modeling software; Smart Positioning Technology, a cloud-based smart Wi-Fi location-based services platform; Cloudpath Wi-Fi device; mobile apps for controllers, cloud Wi-Fi, location, and performance testing; Ruckus Cloud Wi-Fi, a wireless local area network management-as-a-service; and ZoneDirector, a smart Wi-Fi controller. The company was formerly known as ARRIS Group, Inc. and changed its name to ARRIS International plc in January 2016. ARRIS International plc was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Suwanee, Georgia.

NTT Docomo Company Profile

NTT DOCOMO, INC. (DOCOMO) is a mobile telecommunications carrier. The Company operates through three segments: telecommunications business, smart life business and other businesses. The telecommunications business segment includes mobile phone services (long-term evolution (LTE) (Xi) services and freedom of mobile multimedia access (FOMA) services), optical-fiber broadband service, satellite mobile communications services, international services and equipment sales related to these services. The smart life business segment includes video and music distribution, electronic books and other services offered through its dmarket portal, as well as finance/payment services, shopping services and various other services to support the Company’s customers’ daily lives. Its other businesses segment primarily includes Mobile Device Protection Service, as well as the development, sale and maintenance of information technology (IT) systems.

