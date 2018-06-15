Financial Comparison: Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) versus Companhia Paranaense de Energia ADR Class B (ELP)

Companhia Paranaense de Energia ADR Class B (NYSE: ELP) and Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.5% of Companhia Paranaense de Energia ADR Class B shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.2% of Brookfield Renewable Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Companhia Paranaense de Energia ADR Class B and Brookfield Renewable Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Companhia Paranaense de Energia ADR Class B $4.40 billion 0.37 $323.73 million N/A N/A Brookfield Renewable Partners $2.63 billion 2.08 -$4.00 million ($0.18) -168.44

Companhia Paranaense de Energia ADR Class B has higher revenue and earnings than Brookfield Renewable Partners.

Profitability

This table compares Companhia Paranaense de Energia ADR Class B and Brookfield Renewable Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Companhia Paranaense de Energia ADR Class B 6.81% 6.09% 2.88% Brookfield Renewable Partners 3.79% 0.80% 0.36%

Risk & Volatility

Companhia Paranaense de Energia ADR Class B has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brookfield Renewable Partners has a beta of 0.23, indicating that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Companhia Paranaense de Energia ADR Class B pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Brookfield Renewable Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.5%. Brookfield Renewable Partners pays out -1,088.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Brookfield Renewable Partners has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Brookfield Renewable Partners is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Companhia Paranaense de Energia ADR Class B and Brookfield Renewable Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Companhia Paranaense de Energia ADR Class B 0 1 0 0 2.00 Brookfield Renewable Partners 0 10 3 0 2.23

Brookfield Renewable Partners has a consensus target price of $36.11, suggesting a potential upside of 19.10%. Given Brookfield Renewable Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Brookfield Renewable Partners is more favorable than Companhia Paranaense de Energia ADR Class B.

Summary

Brookfield Renewable Partners beats Companhia Paranaense de Energia ADR Class B on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Companhia Paranaense de Energia ADR Class B

Companhia Paranaense de Energia ? COPEL engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of Paraná, Brazil. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 17 hydroelectric plants, 12 wind plants, and 1 thermoelectric plant with a total installed capacity of 5,024.0 megawatts; and owned and operated 2,698.3 kilometers of transmission lines and 196,951.2 kilometers of distribution lines. It holds concessions to distribute electricity in 394 municipalities in the State of Paraná and in the municipality of Porto União in the State of Santa Catarina. The company also provides telecommunication services to corporate clients, including supermarkets, universities, banks, Internet service providers, and television networks, as well as to retail clients; and broadband Internet access to public elementary and middle schools. In addition, it supplies piped gas to 39,377 customers, including thermoelectric plants, cogeneration plants, gas stations, other businesses, and residences through a gas distribution network covering 812 kilometers in the State of Paraná. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Curitiba, Brazil.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities in the North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Hydroelectric; Wind; and Solar, Storage, and others segments. It operates 840 generation facilities using hydro, solar, wind, biomass, and other renewable technologies. Brookfield Renewable Partners Limited operates as the general partner of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. The company was formerly known as Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners L.P. and changed its name to Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. in May 2016. The company was founded in 1999 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. is a subsidiary of Brookfield Renewable Partners Limited.

