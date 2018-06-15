Comparing Eastman Chemical (EMN) and Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co. ADR Class H (SHI)

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co. ADR Class H (NYSE: SHI) and Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Dividends

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co. ADR Class H pays an annual dividend of $3.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Eastman Chemical pays an annual dividend of $2.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co. ADR Class H pays out 38.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Eastman Chemical pays out 29.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Eastman Chemical has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co. ADR Class H and Eastman Chemical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co. ADR Class H $13.62 billion 0.57 $909.19 million $8.41 8.60 Eastman Chemical $9.55 billion 1.63 $1.38 billion $7.61 14.31

Eastman Chemical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co. ADR Class H. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co. ADR Class H is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eastman Chemical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co. ADR Class H and Eastman Chemical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co. ADR Class H 6.33% 22.03% 15.64% Eastman Chemical 15.08% 22.14% 7.25%

Risk & Volatility

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co. ADR Class H has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eastman Chemical has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co. ADR Class H and Eastman Chemical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co. ADR Class H 0 3 1 0 2.25 Eastman Chemical 0 7 8 0 2.53

Eastman Chemical has a consensus target price of $104.79, suggesting a potential downside of 3.80%. Given Eastman Chemical’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Eastman Chemical is more favorable than Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co. ADR Class H.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.6% of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co. ADR Class H shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.9% of Eastman Chemical shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co. ADR Class H shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Eastman Chemical shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Eastman Chemical beats Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co. ADR Class H on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co. ADR Class H Company Profile

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petrochemical products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibres, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemicals, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products. The Synthetic Fibres segment produces polyester, acrylic fibers, and carbon fibers, which are primarily used in the textile and apparel industries. The Resins and Plastics segment produces polyester chips that are used to produce polyester fibers, coating, and containers; polyethylene resins and plastics, which are used to produce insulated cable, mulching films, and molded products, such as housewares and toys; and polypropylene resins that are used for films, sheets, and molded products, such as housewares, toys, consumer electronics, and automobile parts; and PVA granules. The Intermediate Petrochemicals segment produces p-xylene, benzene, and ethylene oxide, which are used as raw materials in the production of other petrochemicals, resins, plastics, and synthetic fibers. The Petroleum Products segment operates crude oil distillation facilities that produce vacuum and atmospheric gas oils used as feedstock; and residual oil and low octane gasoline fuels, as well as produces various fuels, such as diesel oil, jet fuel, heavy oil, and liquefied petroleum gas for transportation, industry, and household heating usage. The Trading of Petrochemical Products segment is involved in the import and export of petrochemical products. The company was founded in 1972 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited is a subsidiary of China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company manufactures and sells materials, specialty additives, chemicals, and fibers in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescents, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and antidegradant rubber additives; performance resins and amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; formic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators. Its products are used in transportation, consumables, building and construction, industrial applications, animal nutrition, care chemicals, crop protection, and energy markets. Its Advanced Materials segment provides copolyesters, cellulose esters, polyvinyl butyral (PVB) sheets, specialty (PVB) intermediates, and window film and protective film, and aftermarket applied film products for value-added end uses in transportation, consumables, building and construction, durable goods, and health and wellness markets. The company's Chemical Intermediates segment offers Olefin derivatives, acetyl derivatives, ethylene, and commodity solvents; primary non-phthalate and phthala plasticizers, and a range of niche non- phthalate plasticizers; and methylamines and salts higher amines and solvents. Its Fibers segment manufactures and sells cellulose acetate tow for use in filtration media primarily cigarette filters; triacetin, cellulose acetate flake, and acetyl raw materials for other acetate fiber producers; and natural, acetate, and polyester yarn, as well as solution-dyed acetate yarn for use in apparel, home furnishings, and industrial fabrics. The company also offers aviation turbine engine oil; wet-laid nonwovens; and specialty films. Eastman Chemical Company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Kingsport, Tennessee.

