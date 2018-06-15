Comparing Education Realty Trust (EDR) and Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB)

Education Realty Trust (NYSE: EDR) and Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Get Education Realty Trust alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Education Realty Trust and Pebblebrook Hotel Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Education Realty Trust 1 4 6 0 2.45 Pebblebrook Hotel Trust 1 3 5 0 2.44

Education Realty Trust currently has a consensus target price of $40.33, suggesting a potential downside of 0.02%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a consensus target price of $36.19, suggesting a potential downside of 8.46%. Given Education Realty Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Education Realty Trust is more favorable than Pebblebrook Hotel Trust.

Risk and Volatility

Education Realty Trust has a beta of 0.43, suggesting that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Education Realty Trust and Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Education Realty Trust 21.50% 3.95% 2.45% Pebblebrook Hotel Trust 13.83% 7.04% 4.04%

Dividends

Education Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Education Realty Trust pays out 82.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust pays out 59.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Education Realty Trust has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years and Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Education Realty Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Education Realty Trust and Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Education Realty Trust $331.07 million 9.24 $47.44 million $1.90 21.23 Pebblebrook Hotel Trust $769.32 million 3.55 $99.88 million $2.57 15.38

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Education Realty Trust. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Education Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Education Realty Trust beats Pebblebrook Hotel Trust on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Education Realty Trust Company Profile

EdR (NYSE: EDR) is one of America's largest owners, developers and managers of collegiate housing. EdR is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust that owns or manages 79 communities with more than 42,300 beds serving 50 universities in 25 states. EdR is a member of the Russell 2000 Index, the S&P MidCap 400 and the Morgan Stanley REIT indices. For details, please visit the Company's Web site at www.EdRtrust.com.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (?REIT?) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 28 hotels, with a total of 6,972 guest rooms. The Company owns hotels located in 9 states and the District of Columbia, including: Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Boston, Massachusetts; Minneapolis, Minnesota; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington. For more information, please visit us at www.pebblebrookhotels.com and follow us on Twitter at @PebblebrookPEB.

Receive News & Ratings for Education Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Education Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.