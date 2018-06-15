Halliburton (HAL) versus Franks International (FI) Financial Review

Franks International (NYSE: FI) and Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Dividends

Franks International pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Halliburton pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Franks International pays out -13.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Halliburton pays out 59.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Volatility & Risk

Franks International has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Halliburton has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Franks International and Halliburton, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Franks International 3 8 2 0 1.92 Halliburton 0 3 21 0 2.88

Franks International currently has a consensus target price of $7.56, suggesting a potential downside of 2.26%. Halliburton has a consensus target price of $59.27, suggesting a potential upside of 28.77%. Given Halliburton’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Halliburton is more favorable than Franks International.

Profitability

This table compares Franks International and Halliburton’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franks International -38.04% -13.01% -11.37% Halliburton -1.74% 15.87% 5.47%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

33.6% of Franks International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.6% of Halliburton shares are owned by institutional investors. 67.6% of Franks International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Halliburton shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Franks International and Halliburton’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Franks International $454.80 million 3.81 -$159.45 million ($0.61) -12.67 Halliburton $20.62 billion 1.96 -$463.00 million $1.22 37.73

Franks International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Halliburton. Franks International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Halliburton, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Halliburton beats Franks International on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Franks International Company Profile

Frank's International N.V. provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: International Services, U.S. Services, Tubular Sales, and Blackhawk. Its tubular services include the handling and installation of multiple joints of pipe to establish a cased wellbore; and the installation of smaller diameter pipe inside a cased wellbore to provide a conduit for produced oil and gas to reach the surface. The company also designs, manufactures, and sells outside diameter (OD) pipes, connectors, and casing attachments; and provides specialized fabrication and welding services in support of deep water projects, including drilling and production risers, flowlines and pipeline end terminations, and long length tubulars for use as caissons or pilings. In addition, it offers specialty well construction and well intervention services and products; and distributes OD pipes manufactured by third parties. Frank's International N.V. was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Den Helder, the Netherlands.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment. It also provides completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, liner hanger systems, sand control systems, and service tools; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, and downhole tools; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning. In addition, this segment offers oilfield production and completion chemicals and services; and electrical submersible pumps and progressive cavity pumps, as well as artificial lift services to enhance reservoir and wellbore recovery. The company's Drilling and Evaluation segment provides drilling fluid systems, performance additives, completion fluids, solids control, specialized testing equipment, and waste management services; and drilling systems and services. It also offers wireline and perforating services, including open-hole logging, and cased-hole and slickline; and drill bits and services comprising roller cone rock bits, fixed cutter bits, hole enlargement, and related downhole tools and services, as well as coring equipment and services. In addition, this segment provides integrated exploration, drilling, and production software, as well as related professional and data management services; testing and subsea services, such as acquisition and analysis of reservoir information and optimization solutions; and project management, consulting, integrated asset management, and well control and prevention services. Halliburton Company was founded in 1919 and is based in Houston, Texas.

