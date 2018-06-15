Head to Head Comparison: GenMark Diagnostics (GNMK) & Mazor Robotics (MZOR)

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ: GNMK) and Mazor Robotics (NASDAQ:MZOR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GenMark Diagnostics and Mazor Robotics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GenMark Diagnostics $52.52 million 7.68 -$61.85 million ($1.21) -6.02 Mazor Robotics $64.95 million 23.88 -$12.41 million ($0.50) -117.80

Mazor Robotics has higher revenue and earnings than GenMark Diagnostics. Mazor Robotics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GenMark Diagnostics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

GenMark Diagnostics has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mazor Robotics has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares GenMark Diagnostics and Mazor Robotics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GenMark Diagnostics -97.90% -77.35% -46.77% Mazor Robotics -12.14% -8.08% -6.91%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for GenMark Diagnostics and Mazor Robotics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GenMark Diagnostics 0 1 5 0 2.83 Mazor Robotics 2 2 1 0 1.80

GenMark Diagnostics presently has a consensus target price of $10.60, suggesting a potential upside of 45.60%. Mazor Robotics has a consensus target price of $55.50, suggesting a potential downside of 5.77%. Given GenMark Diagnostics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe GenMark Diagnostics is more favorable than Mazor Robotics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

23.9% of Mazor Robotics shares are held by institutional investors. 7.5% of GenMark Diagnostics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Mazor Robotics beats GenMark Diagnostics on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

GenMark Diagnostics Company Profile

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc., a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular tests based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor detection technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results. The company offers XT-8 instrument, and related diagnostic and research tests, as well as certain custom manufactured reagents that enable reference laboratories and hospitals to support a range of molecular tests with a workstation and disposable test cartridges. It also provides diagnostic tests for use with its XT-8 system that includes respiratory viral panel, cystic fibrosis genotyping test, thrombophilia risk test, a warfarin sensitivity test, and hepatitis C virus genotyping test and associated custom manufactured reagents, as well as 2C19 genotyping test. The company sells its products through direct sales and technically specialized service organization in the United States and Europe. GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

Mazor Robotics Company Profile

Mazor Robotics Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, production, and marketing of medical devices for supporting surgical procedures in the fields of orthopedics and neurosurgery in the United States and internationally. The company operates in the field of image guided surgery and computer assisted surgery that enable the use of surgical instruments with high precision and minimal invasiveness. It offers Mazor X surgical guidance system and Renaissance surgical guidance system that transform spine surgery from freehand procedures to guided procedures. The company was formerly known as Mazor Surgical Technologies Ltd. and changed its name to Mazor Robotics Ltd. in 2010. Mazor Robotics Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is based in Caesarea, Israel.

