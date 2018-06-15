Critical Analysis: Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) & Flexsteel Industries (FLXS)

Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ: HOFT) and Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hooker Furniture and Flexsteel Industries’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hooker Furniture $620.63 million 0.90 $28.25 million N/A N/A Flexsteel Industries $468.76 million 0.65 $23.78 million N/A N/A

Hooker Furniture has higher revenue and earnings than Flexsteel Industries.

Risk & Volatility

Hooker Furniture has a beta of 0.45, indicating that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Flexsteel Industries has a beta of 1.84, indicating that its stock price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Hooker Furniture pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Flexsteel Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Hooker Furniture and Flexsteel Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hooker Furniture 0 0 0 0 N/A Flexsteel Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.7% of Hooker Furniture shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.0% of Flexsteel Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Hooker Furniture shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of Flexsteel Industries shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Hooker Furniture and Flexsteel Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hooker Furniture 4.90% 14.88% 9.78% Flexsteel Industries 4.89% 9.19% 7.78%

Summary

Hooker Furniture beats Flexsteel Industries on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hooker Furniture

Hooker Furniture Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household furniture products in the United States. It operates through Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, and All Other segments. The Hooker Branded segment offers a range of design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand name; and imported upholstered furniture. The Home Meridian segment provides home furnishings under the Accentrics Home brand; a range of bedroom, dining room, accent, display cabinet, home office, and youth furnishings under the Pulaski Furniture and Samuel Lawrence Furniture brand names; and leather motion upholstery under the Prime Resources brand, as well as designs and supplies hotel furnishings for four and five-star hotels under the Samuel Lawrence Hospitality brand name. The All Other segment offers motion and stationary leather furniture under the Bradington-Young brand; occasional chairs, settees, sofas, and sectional seating under the Sam Moore Furniture brand name; and upholstered furniture, such as private label sectionals, modulars, sofas, chairs, ottomans, benches, beds, and dining chairs for lifestyle specialty retailers under the Shenandoah Furniture brand. This segment also supplies upholstered seating and case goods under the H Contract brand name. The company's home furnishings products are sold through retailers comprising independent furniture stores, department stores, mass merchants, national chains, warehouse clubs, catalog merchants, interior designers, and e-commerce retailers. Hooker Furniture Corporation was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Martinsville, Virginia.

About Flexsteel Industries

Flexsteel Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, and markets residential and contract upholstered and wood furniture products in the United States. It offers sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining and rocker-reclining chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs, and bedroom furniture for use in home, office, hotel, healthcare, and other commercial applications. The company distributes its products through its sales force and independent representatives. Flexsteel Industries, Inc. was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Dubuque, Iowa.

