Head to Head Contrast: INDIVIOR PLC/S (INVVY) vs. British American Tobacco (BTI)

British American Tobacco (NYSE: BTI) and INDIVIOR PLC/S (OTCMKTS:INVVY) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares British American Tobacco and INDIVIOR PLC/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio British American Tobacco $26.15 billion 4.02 $48.37 billion $3.68 13.41 INDIVIOR PLC/S $1.09 billion 3.25 $58.00 million $1.80 13.53

British American Tobacco has higher revenue and earnings than INDIVIOR PLC/S. British American Tobacco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than INDIVIOR PLC/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

British American Tobacco has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, INDIVIOR PLC/S has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

British American Tobacco pays an annual dividend of $2.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. INDIVIOR PLC/S does not pay a dividend. British American Tobacco pays out 54.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.6% of British American Tobacco shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of INDIVIOR PLC/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for British American Tobacco and INDIVIOR PLC/S, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score British American Tobacco 0 2 8 0 2.80 INDIVIOR PLC/S 0 1 0 0 2.00

British American Tobacco presently has a consensus price target of $78.50, suggesting a potential upside of 59.10%. Given British American Tobacco’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe British American Tobacco is more favorable than INDIVIOR PLC/S.

Profitability

This table compares British American Tobacco and INDIVIOR PLC/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets British American Tobacco N/A N/A N/A INDIVIOR PLC/S 6.56% -89.83% 21.92%

Summary

British American Tobacco beats INDIVIOR PLC/S on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands. The company sells its products to retail outlets. British American Tobacco p.l.c. was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

INDIVIOR PLC/S Company Profile

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, alcohol use disorder, overdose rescue, and schizophrenia. It markets and promotes SUBLOCADE injection for subcutaneous use; and SUBOXONE sublingual film, SUBOXONE sublingual tablet, and SUBUTEX sublingual tablet, as well as sells legacy analgesic products that include Temgesic, Burpex, and Buprenex. The company operates in approximately 40 countries worldwide. Indivior PLC was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

