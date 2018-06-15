Head-To-Head Review: Ingevity (NGVT) versus ASAHI KASEI Cor/ADR (AHKSY)

ASAHI KASEI Cor/ADR (OTCMKTS: AHKSY) and Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Dividends

Get ASAHI KASEI Cor/ADR alerts:

ASAHI KASEI Cor/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.46 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Ingevity does not pay a dividend. ASAHI KASEI Cor/ADR pays out 20.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk and Volatility

ASAHI KASEI Cor/ADR has a beta of 0.12, indicating that its share price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ingevity has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for ASAHI KASEI Cor/ADR and Ingevity, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ASAHI KASEI Cor/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A Ingevity 0 1 7 0 2.88

Ingevity has a consensus price target of $86.38, indicating a potential upside of 4.61%. Given Ingevity’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ingevity is more favorable than ASAHI KASEI Cor/ADR.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ASAHI KASEI Cor/ADR and Ingevity’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ASAHI KASEI Cor/ADR $18.44 billion 1.00 $1.53 billion $2.24 11.79 Ingevity $972.40 million 3.57 $126.50 million $2.58 32.00

ASAHI KASEI Cor/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Ingevity. ASAHI KASEI Cor/ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ingevity, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of ASAHI KASEI Cor/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.8% of Ingevity shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Ingevity shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ASAHI KASEI Cor/ADR and Ingevity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ASAHI KASEI Cor/ADR 8.29% 13.14% 7.13% Ingevity 13.96% 48.09% 12.37%

Summary

Ingevity beats ASAHI KASEI Cor/ADR on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

ASAHI KASEI Cor/ADR Company Profile

Asahi Kasei Corporation primarily manufactures, processes, and sells chemical products in Japan and internationally. The company offers caustic soda, chemical fertilizers, nitric acid, ammonia, acrylonitrile, methyl methacrylate, styrene, adipic acid, hexamethylene diamine, AH salt, propionitrile, sodium cyanide, methacrylonitrile, cyclohexyl methacrylate, cyclohexanol, cyclohexane, and cyclohexene; polymers and sheets; chemical intermediates; additives; membranes and systems; clads and anchors; optical and printing materials; electronic materials; polymers; synthetic rubber and elastomers; consumables; cleaners; and packaging products. It is also involved in the construction of homes and apartments; management of rental units and condominiums; brokerage of used homes; remodeling; and mortgage financing. In addition, the company provides prescription drugs and diagnostic reagents; dialyzers, therapeutic apheresis and CRRTs, leukocyte reduction filters, and virus removal filters; defibrillators, AEDs, automated CPRs, fluid resuscitation pump, temperature management products, and data solutions, as well as lithium-ion battery and lead-acid battery separators, and electronic devices. Further, it offers cupro fiber, lining fabric, stretch fiber, spunbond nonwoven, cupro nonwoven fabric, microfiber suede, oil-water separator, deodorizing nonwoven, heat-press formable thermoplastic nonwoven, noise suppression sheet, filament, flame-resistant fiber, honeycomb fabric, cellulose nanobead, and elastic electric wire products. Additionally, the company provides aerated concrete products, foundation systems, insulation materials, and structural components; and engineering and employment agency services, as well as speech recognition middleware and UVC LED products. Asahi Kasei Corporation was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and carbon materials in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells wood-based chemically activated carbon products primarily for gasoline vapor emission control systems. This segment also produces other activated carbon products for use in various applications, including food, water, beverage, and chemical purification. The Performance Chemicals segment develops, manufactures, and sells a range of specialty chemicals derived from co-products of the Kraft pulping process. This segment's products are used in various applications comprising asphalt paving, oilfield exploration and production, printing inks, adhesives, agrochemical dispersants, lubricants, and other diverse industries. Ingevity Corporation was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in North Charleston, South Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for ASAHI KASEI Cor/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASAHI KASEI Cor/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.