Critical Comparison: INTL Fcstone (NASDAQ:INTL) & BGC Partners (BGCP)

BGC Partners (NASDAQ: BGCP) and INTL Fcstone (NASDAQ:INTL) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Dividends

BGC Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.1%. INTL Fcstone does not pay a dividend. BGC Partners pays out 60.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares BGC Partners and INTL Fcstone’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BGC Partners 1.24% 48.64% 9.03% INTL Fcstone 0.02% 5.62% 0.39%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BGC Partners and INTL Fcstone’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BGC Partners $3.35 billion 1.13 $51.47 million $1.20 9.90 INTL Fcstone $29.42 billion 0.03 $6.40 million N/A N/A

BGC Partners has higher earnings, but lower revenue than INTL Fcstone.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for BGC Partners and INTL Fcstone, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BGC Partners 0 0 1 0 3.00 INTL Fcstone 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

49.7% of BGC Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.1% of INTL Fcstone shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.8% of BGC Partners shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.5% of INTL Fcstone shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

BGC Partners has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, INTL Fcstone has a beta of 1.71, meaning that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BGC Partners beats INTL Fcstone on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BGC Partners

BGC Partners, Inc. operates as a brokerage company servicing the financial and real estate markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Financial Services and Real Estate Services. The Financial Services segment provides brokerage services for fixed income, interest rate derivatives, spot foreign exchange, foreign exchange derivatives, government bonds, corporate bonds, credit derivatives, insurance and money market products, energy, metals, equity derivatives, and structured market data products and services. This segment also offers trade execution, broker-dealer, clearing, processing, trade compression, and other back-office services. In addition, it provides screen-based market solutions, which enable its clients to develop a marketplace, trade with their customers, issue debt, trade odd lots, access program trading interfaces, and access its network and intellectual property; software and technology infrastructure for the transactional and technology related elements; and option pricing and analysis tools. Further, this segment offers financial technology solutions, post-trade, and analytics related to financial instruments and markets under the FENICS, BGC Trader, FENICS Market Data, BGC Market Data, Capitalab, and Lucera brands. The Real Estate Services segment offers corporate advisory, investment sales, and agency leasing services; lending and loan servicing, due diligence and underwriting, workplace and occupancy strategy, and corporate and consulting services, as well as intercompany referrals; real estate finance, consulting, appraisal, and valuation services; project and development management services; and property and facilities management services. The company primarily serves banks, broker-dealers, investment banks, trading firms, hedge funds, governments, corporations, property owners, real estate developers, and investment firms, as well as institutional clients. BGC Partners, Inc. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About INTL Fcstone

INTL FCStone Inc. operates as a financial services company worldwide. The company's Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services related to agricultural and energy commodities, and base metal products listed on the London Metals Exchange. Its Global Payments segment provides payment solutions to banks and commercial businesses; and charities and non-governmental organizations, and government organizations. The company's Securities segment offers value-added solutions that facilitate cross-border trading in foreign securities, including unlisted American Depositary Receipts, Global Depository Receipts, and foreign ordinary shares. This segment also operates as an institutional dealer in fixed income securities to serve asset managers, commercial bank trust and investment departments, broker-dealers, and insurance companies. In addition, it originates, structures, and places debt instruments; trades in various international debt instruments; and offers asset management services. The company's Physical Commodities segment provides a range of trading and hedging services comprising OTC products for selecting producers, consumers, and investors. This segment also offers financing services to commercial commodity-related companies against physical inventories. The company's Clearing and Execution Services segment offers prime brokerage foreign exchange services for the financial institutions and professional traders; provides a range of OTC products, including 24-hour a day execution of spot, forwards, and options, as well as non-deliverable forwards; and operates a proprietary foreign exchange desk that arbitrages the exchange-traded foreign exchange markets with the cash markets. The company was formerly known as International Assets Holding Corporation and changed its name to INTL FCStone Inc. in March 2011. INTL FCStone Inc. was founded in 1924 and is based in New York, New York.

