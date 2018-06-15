Diamond Hill Investment Group (DHIL) & Medley Management (NYSE:MDLY) Critical Contrast

Medley Management (NYSE: MDLY) and Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Medley Management and Diamond Hill Investment Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medley Management -1.05% -16.14% 9.20% Diamond Hill Investment Group 33.97% 27.95% 19.74%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Medley Management and Diamond Hill Investment Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medley Management 0 1 0 0 2.00 Diamond Hill Investment Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Medley Management pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 25.4%. Diamond Hill Investment Group does not pay a dividend.

Volatility & Risk

Medley Management has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Diamond Hill Investment Group has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

58.4% of Medley Management shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.4% of Diamond Hill Investment Group shares are held by institutional investors. 5.1% of Medley Management shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.4% of Diamond Hill Investment Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Medley Management and Diamond Hill Investment Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medley Management $65.56 million 0.27 $920,000.00 N/A N/A Diamond Hill Investment Group $145.20 million 4.85 $49.98 million N/A N/A

Diamond Hill Investment Group has higher revenue and earnings than Medley Management.

Summary

Diamond Hill Investment Group beats Medley Management on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Medley Management

Medley Management Inc. is an investment holding company and operate and control all of the business and affairs of Medley LLC and its subsidiaries. Medley Management Inc. was incorporated on June 13, 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

About Diamond Hill Investment Group

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to a range of clients, such as corporations, mutual funds, retirement plans, public pension funds, endowments, foundations, financial institutions, and high net worth individuals. The company also provides fund administration services, including portfolio and regulatory compliance, treasury and financial oversight, and general business management and governance of the mutual fund complex, as well as oversight of back-office service providers, such as the custodian, fund accountant, and transfer agent. It offers investment advisory services to third-party financial intermediaries comprising independent registered investment advisors, brokers, financial planners, and wealth advisers; and fund administration services primarily to mutual funds, institutional accounts, and private investment funds. The company was founded in 1990 and is based in Columbus, Ohio.

