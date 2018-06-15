Comparing One Horizon Group (OHGI) and ADTRAN (ADTN)

One Horizon Group (NASDAQ: OHGI) and ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for One Horizon Group and ADTRAN, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score One Horizon Group 0 0 0 0 N/A ADTRAN 0 4 3 0 2.43

ADTRAN has a consensus price target of $19.38, suggesting a potential upside of 26.63%. Given ADTRAN’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ADTRAN is more favorable than One Horizon Group.

Dividends

ADTRAN pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. One Horizon Group does not pay a dividend. ADTRAN pays out 40.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk and Volatility

One Horizon Group has a beta of 2.72, indicating that its share price is 172% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ADTRAN has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.0% of One Horizon Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.8% of ADTRAN shares are held by institutional investors. 19.0% of One Horizon Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of ADTRAN shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares One Horizon Group and ADTRAN’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio One Horizon Group $710,000.00 25.48 -$7.43 million N/A N/A ADTRAN $666.58 million 1.10 $23.84 million $0.89 17.19

ADTRAN has higher revenue and earnings than One Horizon Group.

Profitability

This table compares One Horizon Group and ADTRAN’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets One Horizon Group -886.80% -110.37% -66.96% ADTRAN 1.30% 3.33% 2.44%

Summary

ADTRAN beats One Horizon Group on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

One Horizon Group Company Profile

One Horizon Group, Inc. develops and licenses software for mobile voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) in China, Rest of Asia, Europe, Russia, and the Americas. The company develops Horizon Platform, a tool that can be used by mobile operators to compete against the over the top provider's applications that are running on their networks; and Horizon Call, a mobile application, which enables bandwidth-efficient VoIP calls over a smartphone using a 2G/EDGE, 3G, 4G/LTE, Wi-Fi, or satellite connection. It offers retail smartphone VoIP, messaging, and advertising service under the Aishuo brand name; and software maintenance services. The company sells its software, branding, hosting, and operator services to telecommunications operators, enterprises, operators in fixed line telephony, cable TV operators, and to the satellite communications sector. One Horizon Group, Inc. is based in London, the United Kingdom.

ADTRAN Company Profile

ADTRAN, Inc. provides networking and communications equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions and Services & Support. It offers access and aggregation solutions, including network management and subscriber services control and orchestration software within a SD-access architecture; SDN-controlled programmable network elements; fiber to the premises and fiber to the node (FTTN) multi-service access nodes (MSAN); fiber aggregation and FTTN MSAN; fiber to the distribution point optical network units; optical line terminals; optical networking edge aggregation; and IP digital subscriber line access multiplexers. The company's access and aggregation solutions also comprise cabinet and outside-plant enclosures and services; pluggable optical transceivers, cables, and other miscellaneous materials; and other products and services. In addition, it provides customer devices comprising broadband customer premise solutions, such as passive optical network and point-to-point Ethernet optical network terminals; radio frequency over glass micro nodes; residential and business gateways; Wi-Fi access points and related powering and switching infrastructure; enterprise session border controllers; carrier Ethernet services termination devices; voice over Internet protocol media gateways; and other products and services. Further, the company offers time division multiplexed and asynchronous transfer mode based aggregation systems and customer devices; HDSL, ADSL, and other technologies; and other products and services. Additionally, it provides planning, engineering, program management, maintenance, support, installation, commissioning, and implementation services. The company serves communications service providers, distributed enterprises and small and medium-sized businesses, public and private enterprises, and individual users. ADTRAN, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Huntsville, Alabama.

